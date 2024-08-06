Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Idaho Student Murders: Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Join Court TV

Vinnie Politan speaks with the parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims of alleged killer Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with the murders of four students who were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home. (8/5/24)    MORE

Latest Videos

Attorney in blue suit in court

Opening Statements: WI v. Nya Thao

Kaylee Goncalves' parents.

Idaho Student Murders: Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Join Court TV

Owen Shover and Aranda Briones.

Two Brothers Arrested in Connection to High School Classmate's Death

Sarah Boone sits in court

Judge Refuses Sarah Boone's Request for Standby Counsel

Gloria Allred discusses Scott Peterson docuseries.

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

Sarah Boone in court.

Sarah Boone Files Hand-Written Motion for Funding

defendant sits in front of judge

Woman Who Tried to Poison Husband Speaks Ahead of Sentencing

Female judge sits at the bench behind a computer screen.

Judge Sentences Woman Who Tried to Poison Husband with Pet Euthanasia

Christopher Gregor stands in court

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Christopher Gregor Sentenced

man sits in court

Chad Doerman Pleads Guilty to Murdering Three Sons

A woman holds her hand to her face while reading a letter in court.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Emotional Victim Impact Statements

Christopher Gregor stands in court

Gregor Remembers Son at Sentencing: 'I Loved Him and I Still Do'

MORE VIDEOS