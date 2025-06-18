Idaho Student Murders: Kohberger Defense Seeks to Delay Proceedings

At a pre-trial hearing for Bryan Kohberger, the defense asked for a trial delay, while prosecutors argued against postponing the Aug. 11 trial date. One of the defense's major points was that they still have a lot of discovery to review. (6/18/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

