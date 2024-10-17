Interview with a Killer | A Double Life (Sneak Peek)

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
A gruesome video on a stolen SD card exposes Brian Steven Smith’s secret double life. Scott confronts this soft-spoken husband – and serial killer – about his nighttime hunts for vulnerable Alaskan women. David Scott hosts "Interview with a Killer."
Do you want to continue watching?