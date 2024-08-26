Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Prosecutor Pamela Weckerly presents the state's closing argument and plays a video saying, "The entire time of that two minutes, Mr. Telles is attacking Mr. German with a weapon." Robert Telles is accused of killing reporter Jeff German. (8/26/24)   MORE

Pamela Weckerly

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Karen Read

Victim's Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Karen Read

sarah sparkman interview

Amanda Maher's Daughter Discusses New Trial for Once Convicted Killer

D’Vontaye Mitchell's mother, Brenda Giles

Death of D’Vontaye Mitchell: Judge Reduces Bond of Two Defendants

Jason Palmer and Jennifer Goodrich

Man Accused of Stabbing Girlfriend, Dumping Body Near Truck Stop

Richard Allen

New Court Filings in the Delphi Double Murder Case

young man in court

Trial Moves Forward for Jesus Monroy in Death of Mia Campos and Baby

Caleb Leyland sits in court

Caleb Leyland Tells Court He Feels 'Ashamed' After Murder

Caleb Leyland sits in court

'He Could Have Stopped It': Victim's Family Addresses Judge at Sentencing

mother and daughter smiling at the beach

Sydney Powell’s Attorneys Discuss Why She Should Get a New Trial

Female defendant sits next to her attorneys.

Judge Declines to Dismiss Karen Read Case After Mistrial

woman sits in court

Sarah Boone Accused of Hiding Staples in Her Clothing

