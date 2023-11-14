Jeremy Goodale's Father Sobs At Son's Sentencing Hearing

Dean Goodale got emotional on the stand at his son's sentencing hearing. He detailed Jeremy's childhood and shared fond memories. He also detailed his son's troubles at school, behavioral issues, and emotional breakdowns. (11/14/23)   MORE

Latest Videos

Jeremy Goodale Cries As Sister Testifies at Sentencing Hearing

Dean Goodale, Jeremy Goodale's father.

Jeremy Goodale's Father Sobs At Son's Sentencing Hearing

Goodale proffer interview.

Bad Grade Murder Sentencing: Goodale Describes Killing Teacher

Graber Spapchat

Bad Grade Murder Sentencing: Cop Details Shocking Snapchat Exchange

Jeremy Goodale appears in court

Jeremy Goodale Faces Sentencing For Killing Teacher

Former NFL player Sergio Brown.

Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Arrested in Connection With Mother's Death

split screen showing surveillance video and a dr. on zoom

Doctor Who Evaluated Ethan Crumbley on 'Dysfunctional System'

split screen shows lyle menendez on left and rosie o'donnell on right

Exclusive: Rosie O'Donnell on Conversations with Lyle Menendez

booking photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on a large monitor in studio

Gypsy Rose Blanchard To Receive Parole in December

split screen showing judge and ethan crumbley

Judge Rules Ethan Crumbley Can Serve Life Without Parole

split screen of julie grant and don malarcik

Sydney Powell Defense: Prosecution Unprofessional During Sentencing

Sydney Powell cries during her sentencing

Mother Stabbed Murder Trial: Watch the Sentencing

MORE VIDEOS