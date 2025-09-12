Judge Ashley: Tyler Robinson's Capture Doesn't Mean the Case is Closed

Judge Ashley says although a suspect in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk is in custody, the case is far from closed. Even if evidence does eventually point to Tyler Robinson, the facts aren't all in yet, such as whether he acted alone. (9/12/25) MORE

