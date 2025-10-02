Judge Bars Release of Some Idaho Crime Scene Photos Per Families' Request

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
An Idaho judge is honoring the request of families of two Bryan Kohberger victims who want to keep certain crime scene photos from being released to the public. The families say the graphic images are too "invasive" and "traumatizing." (10/2/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?