JonBenet Ramsey Special Report Banner

Julie Grant: ‘Will the Real Cult Mom Please Stand Up?’

Julie Grant’s opening statement questions which version of Lori Vallow Daybell’s personality will appear at her upcoming hearing, where she is scheduled to represent herself in her murder trial for the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Cult Crimes, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem, Shows ,

Latest Videos

Jake Wagner Sentenced

Jake Wagner, Convicted Gunman in Ohio Family Massacre Sentenced

Angela Wagner Sentenced

Ohio Family Massacre Trial: Angela Wagner Sentenced

Judge Jonathan Hein

Ohio Family Massacre Trial: Judge Admonishes Prosecutor

Bodycamera shows Donna Adelson's arrest

Donna Adelson's Murder Trial to Begin in June 2025

Rachel Jorgensen testifies

'I'm Gonna Kill Him': Sister Reads Texts From Defendant

Lori Vallow sits in court

Lori Vallow Passes Mandatory Second Mental Evaluation

Lindsay Shiver

Lindsay Shiver Remains in Jail for Now After Bond Appeal Is Lost

Lindsay Shiver

Judge Revokes Lindsay Shiver's Bond

Diddy/Tupac

Confirmed: Tupac Family Attorney Investigating Diddy

Elderly woman in glasses and prison garb listens in court.

Donna Adelson Makes Last Court Appearance Before Murder Trial

Katherine Magbanua

Katherine Magbanua Transferred for Donna Adelson's Trial

Elderly woman at defense table wears a purple prison jumper.

Donna Adelson Hearing: Lawyers Argue Motions Ahead of Sept. 17 Trial

MORE VIDEOS