Julio Foolio Murder Defendant Caught Lying About 'Reconciliation Trip'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
On cross, Alicia Andrews' lies to police about the trip where Julio Foolio was killed were exposed. She admitted lying about who was at the Airbnb and claiming she didn't recognize a co-defendant despite having tattoos of his gang name. (10/31/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?