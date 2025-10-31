Julio Foolio Murder Trial: Defendant Alicia Andrews Details Domestic Abuse

- Watch Live
Defendant Alicia Andrews, who is accused of traveling from Jacksonville to Tampa with her boyfriend Isaiah Chance and 3 others to murder rapper Julio Foolio, details the domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of Chance. (10/31/25)
