Jury Recommends Death for Man Who Killed Pregnant Mistress: Full Coverage

A jury recommended the death penalty for Jose Soto-Escalera, who killed his pregnant mistress, Tania Wise, to hide his infidelity from his wife. Wise was 8.5 months pregnant when she died. We have the details from that Florida courtroom. (9/25/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Kayla Blake and her daughter Kennedi McWhorter, 13, who were found stabbed to death.

Man Charged in Murders of Mom, Teen Daughter Found Stabbed in Their Home

Caitlin Spence on the stand

Caitlin Spence Testifies Against Her Own Father

Splitscreen: Bryan Pata/Ex-University of Miami football player Rashaun Jones

Trial Delayed for Man Accused of Killing Univ. of Miami Football Teammate

Elizabeth Betolla

Victim's Mother Reacts to Jose Soto-Escalera's Death Penalty Recommendation

The Machete Plot Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Jose Soto-Escalera sentencing

Jury Recommends Death Penalty For Jose Soto-Escalera

Tom Burns

Jose Soto-Escalera's Defense Presents Argument To Avoid Death Penalty

Prosecutor Donald Richardson

State: Jose Soto-Escalera 'Developed a Plan' That Was 'In-Depth and Devious'

Brad Johnson

Officer Details Finding $38K, Gold In Jeffrey Spence's Safe Deposit Boxes

Carmen Escalera, Jose Soto-Escalera's mother

Jose Soto-Escalera's Mother Takes Stand In Penalty Phase of Son's Trial

michael j brown and rex heuermann

Rex Heuermann's Attorney Addresses Upcoming Trial

Luigi Mangione walking

Justice Dept. Officials Scolded By Judge Over Statements About Mangione

MORE VIDEOS