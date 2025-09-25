Jury Recommends Death Penalty For Jose Soto-Escalera

- Watch Live
After a little more than an hour of deliberations, the jury returns with a death penalty recommendation for Jose Soto-Escalera, who was convicted of first-degree murder of his mistress, Tania Wise, and their unborn child. (9/25/25) MORE
