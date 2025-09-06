FL v. Jose Soto-Escalera: Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (Scripps News West Palm Beach/Court TV) — A Florida man is facing the death penalty if convicted of murdering his pregnant mistress.

Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tania Wise and their unborn child.

According to court documents, the body of 23-year-old Wise was found face down in a roadside drainage ditch on Aug. 24, 2018. At the time of her death, Wise was eight and a half months pregnant. Authorities said DNA determined Soto-Escalera was the father of the unborn child, reported Scripps News West Palm Beach.

Court documents detail that Soto-Escalera was married at the time of the murder. A witness told investigators that Soto-Escalera had given Wise money for an abortion and believed the defendant was mad because Wise did not follow through and kept the money.

Jury selection is currently underway in Soto-Escalera’s trial.

