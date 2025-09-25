Victim's Mother Reacts to Jose Soto-Escalera's Death Penalty Recommendation

Elizabeth Betolla, victim Tania Wise's mother, reacts to news of the jury recommending the death penalty for Jose Soto-Escalera, saying, 'I wasn't surprised, I was expecting it to go this way. I'm happy justice has been done.' (9/25/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Elizabeth Betolla

Victim's Mother Reacts to Jose Soto-Escalera's Death Penalty Recommendation

The Machete Plot Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Jose Soto-Escalera sentencing

Jury Recommends Death Penalty For Jose Soto-Escalera

Tom Burns

Jose Soto-Escalera's Defense Presents Argument To Avoid Death Penalty

Prosecutor Donald Richardson

State: Jose Soto-Escalera 'Developed a Plan' That Was 'In-Depth and Devious'

Brad Johnson

Officer Details Finding $38K, Gold In Jeffrey Spence's Safe Deposit Boxes

Carmen Escalera, Jose Soto-Escalera's mother

Jose Soto-Escalera's Mother Takes Stand In Penalty Phase of Son's Trial

michael j brown and rex heuermann

Rex Heuermann's Attorney Addresses Upcoming Trial

Luigi Mangione walking

Justice Dept. Officials Scolded By Judge Over Statements About Mangione

Bart Adams, Kirby Carpenter's real estate attorney

Attorney Details Estate Chaos After Kirby Carpenter's Death

Brandon Isabelles girlfriend Artesha

Isabelle's Girlfriend Details Events Leading to Hoyle's Disappearance

Investigator Chris McAllister

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Court Views Photos of Crime Scene

MORE VIDEOS