Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

After a little over an hour of deliberations, the jury reaches a verdict in Jose Soto-Escalera's trial, where he is charged with the first-degree murder of his mistress, Tania Wise, and her unborn child. (9/19/25) MORE

Tyler Robinson on bodycam video

Bodycamera Shows Tyler Robinson After 2022 Car Crash

female lawyer giving argument

Dosed and Choked Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Arguments

Herbert Swilley sentenced

Dosed & Choked Murder: Herbert Swilley Sentenced After Murder Conviction

Herbert Swilley verdict

Dosed & Choked Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Jose Soto-Escalera verdict

attorney giving arguments in court

Dosed and Choked Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

Defense attorney stands at lecture during closing arguments

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

State's closing argument in FL v. Soto-Escalera

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: State’s Closing Arguments

daily trial recap graphic

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Photo of three young girls

Officials Say They Found Remains of Travis Decker, Accused of Killing Daughters

photo of the singer D4vd

Missing 15-Year-Old Girl's Decomposing Body Found in D4vd's Tesla

Leilani Simon in court

Leilani Simon, Convicted of Killing Toddler Son, Seeks New Trial

