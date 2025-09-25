State: Jose Soto-Escalera 'Developed a Plan' That Was 'In-Depth and Devious'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutor Donald Richardson presents the State's closing argument in the penalty phase of Jose Soto-Escalera's trial, saying Soto-Escalera 'developed a plan' for Tania Wise's murder that was 'in-depth and devious.' (9/25/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?