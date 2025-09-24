Soto-Escalera Defense Struggles to Get Witnesses to Court

Attorneys for Jose Soto-Escalera told the judge that witnesses who were supposed to testify no longer want to, fearing backlash. Soto-Escalera was convicted of murdering Tania Wise and her unborn baby and now faces a potential death sentence. MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Investigator Chris McAllister

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Court Views Photos of Crime Scene

April Campbell

Baby in the River Murder: Victim Danielle Hoyle's Mother Takes Stand

Travis Decker

Authorities Say Travis Decker, Wanted in Deaths of 3 daughters, Is Dead

chris mcallister testifies

Jurors Hear Distraught Caitlin Spence in 911 Call

jeffrey spence in court

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Elizabeth Betolla delivers victim impact statement

Tania Wise's Mother Addresses Court: 'The Grief is Overwhelming'

Jose Soto-Escalera sits in court

Soto-Escalera Defense Struggles to Get Witnesses to Court

bloody crime scene

New Docuseries Shines Light On Ellen Greenberg's Death

New evidence and crime scene photos released in the Idaho Student Murders investigation include images of convicted killer Bryan Kohberger's white Elantra, fingerprints, and victim Xana Kernoodle's food delivery bag, among other items.

Idaho Student Killings: New Photos Reveal More Details About Crime Scene

Medical Examiner Kelly Kruse testifies

Medical Examiner Details Melody Hoffman's Cause, Manner of Death

Apple Watch screen featuring a text alegedly from Brandon Isabelle to Danielle Hoyle.

Isabelle Texted Victim: I Can't Be a Dad, I Need to Father My Own Child

Prosecutor delivers opening statements in case against Brandon Isabelle

Baby in the River Murder Trial: State and Defense Deliver Openings

MORE VIDEOS