Tania Wise's Mother Addresses Court: 'The Grief is Overwhelming'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Tania Wise's mother delivered an emotional victim impact statement in the penalty phase of Jose Soto-Escalera's murder trial. Soto-Escalera faces a potential death sentence for murdering Wise and her unborn child. (9/24/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?