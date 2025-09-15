Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Defendant 'Had a Big Problem... Tania Wise'

Justin Cormier presents the State's opening statement saying, defendant Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera 'had a big problem and that problem was Tania Wise.' Soto-Escalera is charged with murder in the death of Wise and their unborn child. (9/15/25) MORE

Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera's police interview

'Hand to God': Defendant Denies Having Sex With Victim in Police Interview

Prosecutor Amy Berndt delivers her opening statement

State: Swilley Staged Husband's Murder As Sexual Encounter Gone Wrong

Crime scene investigator Janine Hiller

Crime Scene Investigator Details Graphic Photos in Pregnant Mistress Murder

Elizabeth Betolla

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Victim's Mother Takes Stand

Kenneth Barron

Former Co-Worker Said Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera Asked for 'Ghost Gun'

Judge addresses Zvante Sampson

Judge Addresses Zvante Sampson After Courtroom Outburst

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Defendant 'Had a Big Problem... Tania Wise'

jose soto escalera

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Opening Statements

