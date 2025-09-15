Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Defendant 'Had a Big Problem... Tania Wise'

- Watch Live
Justin Cormier presents the State's opening statement saying, defendant Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera 'had a big problem and that problem was Tania Wise.' Soto-Escalera is charged with murder in the death of Wise and their unborn child. (9/15/25) MORE
