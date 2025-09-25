Jose Soto-Escalera's Defense Presents Argument To Avoid Death Penalty

Jose Soto-Escalera's defense attorney, Tom Burns presents the case for life imprisonment for Soto-Escalera, who faces a potential death sentence after being convicted of the murder of his mistress, Tania Wise, and their unborn child. (9/25/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Tom Burns

Jose Soto-Escalera's Defense Presents Argument To Avoid Death Penalty

Prosecutor Donald Richardson

State: Jose Soto-Escalera 'Developed a Plan' That Was 'In-Depth and Devious'

Brad Johnson

Officer Details Finding $38K, Gold In Jeffrey Spence's Safe Deposit Boxes

Carmen Escalera, Jose Soto-Escalera's mother

Jose Soto-Escalera's Mother Takes Stand In Penalty Phase of Son's Trial

michael j brown and rex heuermann

Rex Heuermann's Attorney Addresses Upcoming Trial

Luigi Mangione walking

Justice Dept. Officials Scolded By Judge Over Statements About Mangione

Bart Adams, Kirby Carpenter's real estate attorney

Attorney Details Estate Chaos After Kirby Carpenter's Death

Brandon Isabelles girlfriend Artesha

Isabelle's Girlfriend Details Events Leading to Hoyle's Disappearance

Investigator Chris McAllister

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Court Views Photos of Crime Scene

April Campbell

Baby in the River Murder: Victim Danielle Hoyle's Mother Takes Stand

Travis Decker

Authorities Say Travis Decker, Wanted in Deaths of 3 daughters, Is Dead

chris mcallister testifies

Jurors Hear Distraught Caitlin Spence in 911 Call

MORE VIDEOS