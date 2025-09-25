Jose Soto-Escalera's Defense Presents Argument To Avoid Death Penalty

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jose Soto-Escalera's defense attorney, Tom Burns presents the case for life imprisonment for Soto-Escalera, who faces a potential death sentence after being convicted of the murder of his mistress, Tania Wise, and their unborn child. (9/25/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?