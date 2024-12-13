Karen Read Back in Court for Daubert Hearing

Karen Read is in court for a Daubert Hearing, where a judge is hearing arguments whether a pivotal defense expert should be allowed to testify. Dr. Marie Russell says John O'Keefe's injuries were consistent with wounds caused by a canine. (12/12/24)

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

handwritten letter

'I'm Not a Murderer. I'm a Survivor.': Sarah Boone Pens Letter to Judge

prosecutor stands in front of screen

Van-Life and Death Murder Trial: Prosecution's Rebuttal

Joseph Ferlazzo sits in court

Van-Life and Death Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

woman stands in front of timer

Van-Life and Death Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

chloe driver appears in court

Chloe Driver Tells Judge 'I Accept My Punishment With Peace'

benyamin testifies

'Cult Leader,' Victim's Father Says Chloe Driver 'Wasn't A Victim'

photos of taiseer zarka and mark garrity

Employee Testifies to Seeing Victim Steal from Store

Sheldon Herrington in court

Deadlocked Jury Forces Mistrial in Missing Student Murder Trial

peter weeks interview

PA District Attorney Peter Weeks Discusses Luigi Mangione Case

Donna Adelson sits in court

Donna Adelson’s New Attorneys Propose Trial Date

Taiseer 'Taz' Zarka

Store Owner Charged With Stabbing, Killing Customer

Joseph Ferlazzo's direct examination

Joseph Ferlazzo Takes Stand: 'Don't Remember Cutting Her Up'

MORE VIDEOS