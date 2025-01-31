Karen Read Hearing to Focus on Google Search Data

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
As Karen Read prepares to return to court in a battle over evidence, Julie Grant breaks down what to expect at the hearing. Plus, disturbing new allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in this episode of Opening Statements. (1/31/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?