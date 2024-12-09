Luigi Mangione Arrested in Connection to UnitedHealthcare CEO's Killing

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Police in Pennsylvania arrested Luigi Mangione in connection to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione is set to appear in person for an arraignment at a Blair County, PA courthouse. (12/9/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?