Luigi Mangione's Attorney Files Motion to Fight Death Penalty

Attorneys representing Luigi Mangione are pushing for the death penalty to be removed as a potential punishment if he's convicted of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (9/22/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

wide shot of courtroom where NH country club shooting suspect appeared via zoom

Hunter Nadeau Charged with Second-Degree Murder in Country Club Shooting

Courtroom sketches from Ryan Routh's trial

Man Charged with Attempted Trump Assassination Rests Own Case

Rodney and Megan Staude sentenced

Mother, Grandfather Sentenced for Murdering Newborn Found Tossed in Ditch

Karen Read's attorney Damon Seligson

Karen Read's Lawyer Calls Out Massive Cover-up, Demands Accountability

Megan Hoffman

Victim's Mother: Melody Hoffman and Louisma's Relationship Became 'Rocky'

Nakia Svoboba

Machete Murder Plot Trial: McKinley Louisma's Former Girlfriend Testifies

Girl testifies in court

Witness: Van Patten Said Murder 'Had to Be Done'

dakota van patten walmart video

Surveillance Footage Shows Timeline in Murder of Melody Hoffman

dakota van patten in court

Dakota Van Patten On Trial in Murder of Melody Hoffman

Luigi Mangione in court

Luigi Mangione's Attorney Files Motion to Fight Death Penalty

splitsecreen: Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew

Barry Morphew Has Been Released on Bond

Karina Cooper sobs as she listens to victim impact statements

Ryan Cooper's Sister Addresses Killer Wife Karina Cooper: 'Go to Hell'

MORE VIDEOS