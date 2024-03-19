Madeline Soto Case: Court TV Returns to Where Teen's Body Was Found

13-year-old Madeline Soto's remains were found in a wooded area in Kissimmee, Florida. Her mother's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, is the prime suspect in her death. Plus, all the big stories that are trending in true crime today. (3/19/24)   MORE

Madeline Soto family photo.

Court TV producer Cody Thomas takes viewers through the scene where Madeline Soto's remains were discovered.

Experts discuss the family dynamic Madeline Soto had to deal with.

The Soto Family Dynamic: Where is Madeline Soto's Biological Father?

GFX of Stephan Sterns with a list of the new charges.

The Murder of Madeline Soto: May 13 Trial Date Set for Stephan Sterns

Experts weigh in on the possibility of Stephan Sterns receiving the death penalty, if found guilty of sex crimes.

Will Stephan Sterns Be Put to Death for His Alleged Sex Crimes?

Experts weigh in on Jennifer Soto and whether she should be approached as a witness or a suspect.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Where is Jennifer Soto?

Stories about Stephan Sterns' alleged twisted sexual beginnings are discussed with a panel of experts.

Stephan Sterns' Alleged History Describe Twisted Sexual Beginnings

Stephan Sterns, the last known person to see Madeline Soto, is now facing a slew of new charges related to disturbing images and videos found on his phone.

Stephan Sterns Facing Slew of New Sex Crime Charges, But Not Murder

Julie Grant with Soto case GFX on the monitor.

Disturbing New Details in Madeline Soto Case: What Did Her Mom Know?

Julie Grant with images of Elijah Vue on the monitor.

Julie Grant: People Who Mistreat Kids Should Suffer the Same Torture

judge and two women in courtroom

Harmony Montgomery's Mother Appears at Hearing for Her Estate

Statements made by Jenn Soto during a WFTV interview are reviewed and statement inconsistencies and contradictions are addressed in the murder of Madeline Soto.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Are Jenn Soto's Statements Consistent?

