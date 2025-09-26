Man Charged in Murders of Mom, Teen Daughter Found Stabbed in Their Home

- Watch Live
Joshua Cottrell is charged with the murders of Kayla Blake and her daughter Kennedi McWhorter, 13, who were found stabbed to death. There are reports that Cottrell and Blake were dating at the time but details have not yet been released. (9/25/25) MORE
