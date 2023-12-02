Manhunt Underway for Idaho Man Suspected of Killing Wife and Baby

Jeremy Best is a suspect in the death of his wife, Kali Randall. Police believe he's on the run, having kidnapped the couple's 10-month-old son, Zeke. Best was last seen driving a black 1995 Chevy Tahoe. He's considered armed and dangerous. (12/1/23)   MORE

Millionaire Lawyer Murder Trial: Tex McIver Retrial for Wife's Death

Closing Arguments Investigates the Murder of Jared Bridegan

Jose Baez Speaks After Shanna Gardner's First Court Appearance

Shanna Gardner Waives Speedy Trial at Hearing with Husband

New Video Shows Lori Vallow Daybell Arriving in Arizona

Maricopa Sheriff: Lori Vallow Daybell Was 'Chatty' On 18-Hour Drive

Lori Vallow Daybell Makes Initial Arizona Court Appearance

Lori Vallow Daybell Extradited from Idaho to Arizona

From Ex-Wife to Hitman: Connecting Shanna Gardner to Henry Tenon

What to Expect at Chad Daybell's Trial

Julie Grant Rips Alex Murdaugh's 'Self-Serving, Insincere' Apology

