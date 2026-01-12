Michael McKee, Accused in Ohio Couple's Murders, Expected in Court

Michael McKee, who has been arrested in connection to the deaths of Ohio dentist Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique Tepe is expected in court today. McKee is Monique's ex-husband. Friends testify why Kevin West didn't want a divorce. (1/12/26) MORE

Latest Videos

William Brock in court

Defense: 'Sophisticated' Scammers Targeted William Brock

Prosecutor in court

Prosecution: 'A Reasonable Person Wouldn't Shoot An Elderly Woman'

Jury seated in Brendan Banfield's murder trial.

Jury Seated in Brendan Banfield's Au Pair Affair Murder Trial

Paul Caneiro

Paul Caneiro's Defense Points Finger At Second Brother

prosecutor addresses jury

Prosecution: Paul Caneiro Murdered His Brother's Family Before Starting Fires

Nick Reiner conspiracy theory.

Reports: Nick Reiner Believes He's a Victim of 'Conspiracy'

Michael McKee booking photo

Ex-Husband Arrested In Murders Of Ohio Dentist, Wife

kevin west second police intv

Bodycam: Kevin West Details Affair in Second Interview with Police

Casey Jones testifies

Coworker: After Wife's Death, Kevin West 'Pretended to Cry'

Kathleen Linton testifies in court

'I Was Scared': Coworker Reported Suspicions About Kevin West

scott slocum testifies

Kevin West Told Longtime Friend He Was 'Relieved' After Wife's Death

kevin villines testimony

Friend: Kevin West 'Felt Bad About Not Feeling Bad' After Wife's Death

