Michael McKee Indicted in Murder of Ohio Couple

Michael McKee, the main suspect in the murders of Monique and Spencer Tepe, has been indicted by a grand jury. McKee, who is Monique's ex-husband, has been indicted on four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary. (1/16/26)

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Michael McKee indicted

Michael McKee Indicted in Murder of Ohio Couple

Derek Rosa

Sleeping Mother Stabbed Case: Derek Rosa Pleads Guilty to 2nd-Degree Murder

dennis west testifies

Kevin West's Father Testifies About Events After Marcy West's Death

Brendan Banfield day 3

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 3

Susan Embert verdict

Disguised As Suicide Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Post-murder sleeping arrangements

Brendan Banfield, Au Pair Slept in Room Where Alleged Murders Occurred

Ted West

Does Kevin West's Son's Testimony Back Defense's 'Intense Massage' Theory?

split screen of paul caneiro and photo of hands

Paul Caneiro's Injured Hands Shown To Jury

Photo of Samuel Hochstetler

Judge Tosses Amish Man's Murder Confession To Police

detective holds marcy west's leggings

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial | Jury Sees Marcy West's Leggings

ted west testifies

Ted West Demonstrates Massage He Gave His Mother Before Her Death

dr jennifer nara testimony in kevin west trial

Forensic Pathologist Reaffirms ME's Report in Marcy West's Death

MORE VIDEOS