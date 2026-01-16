Michael McKee Indicted in Murder of Ohio Couple

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Michael McKee, the main suspect in the murders of Monique and Spencer Tepe, has been indicted by a grand jury. McKee, who is Monique's ex-husband, has been indicted on four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary. (1/16/26)
Do you want to continue watching?