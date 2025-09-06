Missing: Christopher Enoch Abeyta Was Kidnapped Almost 40 Years Ago

Christopher Enoch Abeyta was 7-months-old when he was kidnapped in the middle of the night in 1986. Because he was abducted at such a young age, it's believed he may be alive, have a different name, and may not even know he was kidnapped. (9/6/25) MORE

