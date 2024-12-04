Missing Student Murder Trial: Ole Miss Grad Accused in Student's Murder

- Watch Live
Sheldon Herrington Jr. is charged in the death of fellow University of Mississippi student Jimmy "Jay" Lee. Lee was a popular member of the school's LGBTQ community. Lee reportedly disappeared after a sexual encounter with Herrington. (12/4/24) MORE
