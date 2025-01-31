Missing: Where is Natausha Kerr?

- Watch Live
Natausha Kerr, 16, was last seen January 23 in Wichita, Kansas. She may still be in Wichita but could have traveled to Salina, Kansas. Natasha has tattoos on her left leg and chest. She wears clear-framed glasses and her nose is pierced. (1/30/25) MORE
