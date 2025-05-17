Missing: Where is Rebecca Roxanne Nupp?

17-year-old Rebecca Roxanne Nupp has been missing out of Bethany, Missouri since May 14. She may still be local, could have traveled to other cities in Missouri, or perhaps to Idaho or Arkansas. (5/16/25) MORE

Missing Persons

Latest Videos

teen girl

Missing: Where is Rebecca Roxanne Nupp?

close-up photo of a smiling teenage girl

Missing: Where is Kyra Marie Reynolds?

smiling teen girl with glasses, dark blonde hair and a small nose ring

Missing: Where is Zoe Petty?

teenage girl

Missing: Where is Mia Arias?

Blonde teen girl with curly hair parted down the middle, and glasses

Missing: Where is Lana Mason?

teen girl with dark curly hair

Missing: Where is Christianna Lynn Murray?

smiling teen girl with braids

Missing: Where is Makenzee Danielle Hayes?

teen girl with high bun

Missing: Where is Gabrielle Perron?

smiling teen girl

Missing: Where is Violet Rayne Koss-Sinnott?

blonde teen boy

Missing: Where is Matthew Kenneth Hill?

teen girl with red hair and glasses

Missing: Where is Cierra Jo-Marie Madruga?

Smiling Black teen boy with dimples and curly hair

Missing: Where is Nathan McCray?

MORE VIDEOS