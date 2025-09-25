Motivated By Money: Did a Couple Plot to Kill Their Daughter's Boyfriend?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jeffrey Spence allegedly plotted with his wife, Karen Spence, and their daughter, Caitlin Spence, to kill Caitlin's boyfriend, Kirby Carpenter. Caitlin will testify against her father as part of a plea deal. Karen has also admitted guilt. (9/24/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?