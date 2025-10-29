Born Again Killer

Murder of Julio Foolio: Defense Says Prosecutors Are 'Disrespectful'

A heated courtroom clash erupted as Alicia Andrews' defense team accused prosecutors of speaking in an "unprofessional" and "disrespectful" tone, forcing the judge to intervene as tensions boiled over regarding witness issues. (10/29/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Det. Juan Ramos detailed security footage showing the defendants moving bags and equipment into the home of a co-defendant the day before rapper Julio Foolio was killed.

Detective: Suspects Moved Items Into Home Day Before Julio Foolio Murder

Alicia Andrews' defense team accused prosecutors of speaking in an

Murder of Julio Foolio: Defense Says Prosecutors Are 'Disrespectful'

photo found on alicia andrews' phone

Detective Details Evidence Found in Julio Foolio Murder Suspect's Phone

Lori Daybell restitution hearing

Lori Vallow Daybell Ordered To Pay Additional Restitution

Alicia Andrews' trial

The Murder of Julio Foolio: Dramatic Arrest Video Shown in Court

Sgt. Anthony Portman and Officer Bernardo DeJesus

Officers Testify to Crime Scene, Firearms Used in Julio Foolio Shooting

witness

Hotel Guest Describes Julio Foolio Shooting: 'I Thought It Was a Bomb'

Tampa PD Officer Craig Douglas

Officer Describes Gathering Surveillance of Julio Foolio Shooting Aftermath

Officer Miguel Blasini takes the stand

Officer Miguel Blasini Details Response to Julio Foolio Shooting

hotel evidence in alicia andrews trial

Hotel Guest Describes Chaos of Julio Foolio Shooting

Julio Foolio shooting

Footage of Deadly Julio Foolio Shooting Shown in Court

Donna Adelson in court

Markel Family Responds To Adelsons' 'Delusional' Statements

MORE VIDEOS