Officer: Andrews Was Part of Team That Stalked Julio Foolio Before Murder

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Det. Ramos said Alicia Andrews was part of surveillance team that stalked Julio Foolio leading up to his murder; she provided communications using a phone between the surveillance vehicle and gunmen's vehicle, but never handled firearms. (10/30/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?