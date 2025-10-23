Interview with a Killer season 3 banner

Officer Miguel Blasini Details Response to Julio Foolio Shooting

Officer Miguel Blasini takes the stand and details his response to the Julio Foolio shooting. Alicia Andrews is accused of traveling from Jacksonville to Tampa with her boyfriend and three others to murder the rapper. (10/23/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

witness

Hotel Guest Describes Julio Foolio Shooting: 'I Thought It Was a Bomb'

Tampa PD Officer Craig Douglas

Officer Describes Gathering Surveillance of Julio Foolio Shooting Aftermath

Officer Miguel Blasini takes the stand

Officer Miguel Blasini Details Response to Julio Foolio Shooting

hotel evidence in alicia andrews trial

Hotel Guest Describes Chaos of Julio Foolio Shooting

Julio Foolio shooting

Footage of Deadly Julio Foolio Shooting Shown in Court

Donna Adelson in court

Markel Family Responds To Adelsons' 'Delusional' Statements

graphic with informaton about homestead correction center

Where Will Donna Adelson End Up In Prison?

Judge Stephen Everett sentences Donna Adelson

Convicted Killer Donna Adelson Sentenced For Role in Dan Markel's Murder

Donna Adelson addresses court

Donna Adelson Addresses Court: 'I Would've Stopped [Markel's Murder]'

Harvey Adelson

Harvey Adelson: 'Biased Judge, Jury Were Influenced by One-Sided News Pieces'

Donna Adelson to be sentenced

Donna Adelson To Be Sentenced Monday

Donna Adelson in wheelchair

New Video Shows Emotional Donna Adelson in Wheelchair After Verdict

MORE VIDEOS