Police Grill Julio Foolio Murder Suspect: 'Your Phone Killed You'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
In an intense interrogation, detectives explained to Alicia Andrews how her phone's data placed her at Julio Foolio's murder scene. They described prison conditions, financial ruin for family, and life imprisonment to get her to cooperate. (10/29/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?