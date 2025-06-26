Prosecution: Houck's Mom Tried to Find Someone to 'Get Rid of Crystal'

On day 1 of trial, prosecutors alleged Brooks Houck's mother asked her son's employee to find someone to "get rid of" Crystal Rogers. Houck and Joseph Lawson are accused in Rogers' murder. Rogers disappeared in 2015 and has not been found. (6/25/25) MORE

Verdict Reached in Grandmother Shot Murder Trial

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson on Trial in Crystal Rogers Murder

Witness Says She Never Saw a Cat or Harness At Christopher Davis' Home

Hardware Store Employee Testifies About Pickaxe Tossed In Dumpster

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Witness Says He Heard Raul Valle Ask for Knife

Witness: Valle 'Was Going Pretty Insane' Over Damage to Friend's Car

Missing Boyfriend Murder: Neighbor Testifies About Defendant's Demeanor

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Victim Admits To Punching Valle Twice

Survivor Says 'I Can't Stop Thinking About That Night' in Valle Trial

Search for Travis Decker, Accused of Killing Daughters, Enters Week 4

PA Jail Guard Added To Potential Witness List For Bryan Kohberger

