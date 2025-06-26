Prosecution: Houck's Mom Tried to Find Someone to 'Get Rid of Crystal'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
On day 1 of trial, prosecutors alleged Brooks Houck's mother asked her son's employee to find someone to "get rid of" Crystal Rogers. Houck and Joseph Lawson are accused in Rogers' murder. Rogers disappeared in 2015 and has not been found. (6/25/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?