Prosecutor: 'This is not about an STD. This is about his pride'

Bridgette Jensen delivers the State's rebuttal closing argument in the STD Revenge Killing Trial. Keith Agee is accused of gunning down Brooklyn Sims, the mother of his child, at a Home Depot because she had allegedly given him an STD. (12/20/23)    MORE

Two teenagers stand in court

Judge Addresses Behavior of Teens Accused in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Prosecutor in the STD Revenge Killing Trial.

Judge delivers sentence

Judge Tells Keith Agee He Threw His Life Away During Sentencing

Keith Agee's defense attorney, Gregory Wise.

STD Revenge Killing Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Prosecutor in STD Revenge Killing Trial delivers closings.

STD Revenge Killing Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Keith Agee testifies in court

Keith Agee Tells Jury He Felt 'Hurt, Betrayed, Mad'

Brice Rhodes sits in court

Witness to Murder Trial: Penalty Phase Verdict

Closing Arguments in Brice Rhodes trial

Closing Arguments Boil Down to Parole for Brice Rhodes

prosecutor delivers opening statements

Man Kills His Child’s Mother Over STD: Opening Statements

Asa Ellerup and her children walk by a camera

Push to Change Laws After Rex Heuermann's Wife Signs $1M Deal

Bryan Kohberger appears in court

Judge Denies Motions to Dismiss Indictment Against Bryan Kohberger

Wendi Adelson is seen in a still from police interview video

Wendi Adelson's Body Language in Police Interview

