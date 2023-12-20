Prosecutor: 'This is not about an STD. This is about his pride'

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Trial Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Trial Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Bridgette Jensen delivers the State's rebuttal closing argument in the STD Revenge Killing Trial. Keith Agee is accused of gunning down Brooklyn Sims, the mother of his child, at a Home Depot because she had allegedly given him an STD. (12/20/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?