Prosecutor Withdraws At Hearing For Aidan 'Turtleboy' Kearney

Prosecutor Robert Cosgrove was forced to withdraw from Aidan Kearney's witness intimidation case after he was implicated in a civil suit involving Kearney. Kearney is charged with witness intimidation for his involvement in Karen Read's case. MORE

New evidence and crime scene photos released in the Idaho Student Murders investigation include images of convicted killer Bryan Kohberger's white Elantra, fingerprints, and victim Xana Kernoodle's food delivery bag, among other items.

