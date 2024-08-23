Robert Telles' Cross-Examination Analyzed by Body Language Expert

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Body language expert Janine Driver analyzes Robert Telles' cross-examination as the defendant claims a professional assassin killed Jeff German. Mamta Kafle Bhatt's husband has been charged in connection with her disappearance. (8/22/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?