SEASON FINALE: Accomplice to Murder: Monsters In Plain Sight

Mother and son on trial for the unthinkable. Shanda Vander Ark, once a promising law clerk, facing murder charges in the death of her own child. But was her eldest son a willing accomplice, or another victim manipulated by a monster? Watch Sun. @ 8p   MORE

Latest Videos

Happy couple poses for a photo. They are victim Josh Davies and his wife.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: State's Rebuttal

Christine Ricci sits in court during closing arguments.

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

A balding male attorney in a grey suit stands at a podium.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Large older man in a white tee shirt sits in an interrogation room.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

man inmate photo

Bond Companies Ordered to Answer Questions in Court

mugshot

Professor Arrested After Wife, Baby Found Dead

Richard Allen led out in handcuffs.

Richard Allen Back in Court for Three-Day Hearing

Video footage of bar confrontation.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Prosecution Plays Video from Inside Bar

Laura Burke takes the stand.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Victim's Friend Takes the Stand

Man with tattooed arms and a short-sleeved button-down wears sunglasses and smiles on a backyard deck.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Victim's Wife Takes the Stand

Young man on witness stand. Has dark hair, moustache and beard.

Michael Ricci Jr., Son of Defendant and Victim, on Cross-Examination

woman and man at press conference

Doug Benefield's Daughter Reacts to Verdict

MORE VIDEOS