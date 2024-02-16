Shot in the Back Murder Trial: Judge Declares Mistrial

- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Ex-deputy Jason Meade was charged in the death of Casey Goodson Jr. Meade alleged Goodson pointed a gun at him as the two drove past each other. Meade followed Goodson home and said he opened fire when Goodson turned and pointed a gun. (2/16/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?