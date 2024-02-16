Shot in the Back Murder Trial: Judge Declares Mistrial

Ex-deputy Jason Meade was charged in the death of Casey Goodson Jr. Meade alleged Goodson pointed a gun at him as the two drove past each other. Meade followed Goodson home and said he opened fire when Goodson turned and pointed a gun. (2/16/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Adam Montgomery is seen in bodycamera video played in a monitor

Adam Montgomery Seen Refusing to Help Police on Bodycam

defense attorney questions witness

Witness Testifies to Kayla Montgomery's Bruises at Shelter

Jason Meade in court as mistrial is declared.

Shot in the Back Murder Trial: Judge Declares Mistrial

travis beach testifies

Travis Beach Testifies to Renting U-Haul for Adam Montgomery

Chrystul Kizer has been charged with bail jumping.

Chrystul Kizer Charged with Bail Jumping After Arrest

Despite Adam Montgomery's criminal history, a Massachusetts judge granted him sole custody of Harmony.

How Adam Montgomery, a Career Criminal, Got Custody of Daughter

Several witnesses took the stand.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Day 7 Recap

Evidence presented in the murder trial of Adam Montgomery

Detective Details Adam Montgomery's ATM Records, Home Depot Purchases

elizabeth scherer interview on sarah boone case

Parkland Judge Weighs In On Sarah Boone's Case

New motions were filed by the state in the Delphi Case.

State Says It Plans to Call Witnesses at Upcoming Richard Allen Hearing

Brian Laundrie's father Christopher detailed a chilling phone call with his son.

Brian Laundrie's Father's Deposition Released

A timeframe of the whereabouts of Harmony Montgomery's remains.

The Movements of Harmony Montgomery's Remains

MORE VIDEOS