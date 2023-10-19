Stalker Dumps Tomatoes From Plane on Woman's House

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
A woman got a restraining order out on a man who was stalking her. He was ordered to stay 300 feet away from her, so he flew a plane over her house and dropped tomatoes on a weekly basis. Our question is: Is he above the law? (10/19/23)
Do you want to continue watching?