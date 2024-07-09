Synagogue Leader Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Prosecutor Ryan Elsey urged the jury to find Michael Jackson-Bolanos guilty of murdering Samantha Woll, arguing there were too many coincidences for anyone else to be the killer. (7/9/24)   MORE

Teen in Custody for Trinity Bostic's Murder

Actor Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial's jury has been seated and opening statements are set to start tomorrow.

Marcia Thompson was in court for a hearing on several motions, including a state motion to keep out allegations of infidelity by her husband. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Terry.

Defense Attorney Brian Brown continues closing arguments in the Synagogue Leader Murder Trial. Michael Jackson-Bolanos has admitted to trying to break into cars, but denies murdering synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

Traveling nurse Nicole Linton faces murder and manslaughter charges for an Aug. 2022 crash that left a pregnant woman, her unborn baby, her 11-month-old son, her fiancé and two other adults dead. Her defense claims Linton suffered a seizure.

Defense Attorney Brian Brown continues closing arguments in the Synagogue Leader Murder Trial, where Michael Jackson-Bolanos is accused of murdering Samantha Woll.

Defense Attorney Brian Brown presents closing arguments and points to victim Samantha Woll's ex-boyfriend, Jeff Herbstman, who allegedly told police he may have killed Woll during a psychotic break.

Defense Attorney Brian Brown presents closing arguments in the Synagogue Leader Murder Trial, where Michael Jackson-Bolanos is accused of murdering Samantha Woll.

Prosecutor addresses courtroom

Alec Baldwin makes his first court appearance during a pretrial hearing in the involuntary manslaughter case against him. The judge ruled in on several motions with a couple of notable wins for the defense as jury selection begins Tuesday.

Benjamin Brown, a plastic surgeon charged in connection with the death of his wife, entered a not guilty plea after waiving his arraignment, which was scheduled to take place July 10.

Karen Read sits in court

