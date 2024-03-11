The Search for Missing 3-Year-Old Elijah Vue

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Elijah's mom, Katrina Baur and Bauer's boyfriend, Jesse Vang, are charged with 1 count each of child neglect. Elijah was last seen with Vang. Vang said he noticed Elijah was gone when he woke from a nap. Plus, what's trending in true crime. (3/11/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?