The Search for Missing 3-Year-Old Elijah Vue

Elijah's mom, Katrina Baur and Bauer's boyfriend, Jesse Vang, are charged with 1 count each of child neglect. Elijah was last seen with Vang. Vang said he noticed Elijah was gone when he woke from a nap. Plus, what's trending in true crime. (3/11/24) MORE