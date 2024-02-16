'There's a Kangaroo in My Apartment Complex'

- True Crime News
A Florida resident called 911 after spotting a kangaroo on the loose in her Tampa apartment complex. The animal was later reunited with its owner. It's legal to own a kangaroo in Florida with a "wildlife as a personal pet" permit. (2/13/14)
