'There's a Kangaroo in My Apartment Complex'

A Florida resident called 911 after spotting a kangaroo on the loose in her Tampa apartment complex. The animal was later reunited with its owner. It's legal to own a kangaroo in Florida with a "wildlife as a personal pet" permit. (2/13/14)

Latest Videos

Stolen Taylor Swift-themed porch goose.

Why You Gotta Be So Mean? Taylor Swift Themed Porch Goose Stolen

Man who was re-arrested 15 minutes after being released from jail.

15 Minutes of Freedom?

Poisonous frogs that were found in woman's suitcase.

Over 100 Deadly Frogs Found in Woman's Suitcase

Stock photo of underwear on a clothesline.

Brief Thief Steals $30K of Underwear

woman jumps on dognappers car

Dognapping Leaves Owner Clinging to Hood of Thieves' Car

stock photo of a proposal

Carjacking at Gunpoint Turns Out to Be Elaborate Proposal

Bank robber's polite note.

Bank Robber Demands Cash... But He's Super Nice So it's (Kind of) OK

judge during zoom hearing

Fugitive Refuses to Appear in Court at Hearing

A woman in sunglasses is seen in a surveillance photo

On the Docket: Woman Poses as CPS Worker to Lure Child

man leaping over judicial bench

Man Who Attacked Judge Refuses to Return to Court

A young boy sits in a police cruiser

Mother Refuses to Sign Probation Terms for Child's Public Urination

A man and woman embrace

Pilot Accused of Trying to Cut Engines Released

MORE VIDEOS