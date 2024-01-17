- Watch Live
Defendant Franklin Tucker grills co-defendant Travis Johnson about the night Paula Belmonte was killed and Matthew Bonnett was robbed at "The Treehouse." Tucker is acting in his own defense; Johnson agreed to testify as part of a plea deal. (1/17/24) MORE
