Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 18 Recap

Brian Higgins faces cross-examination and was questioned about his decision to get rid of the phone and sim card he used to exchange text messages with Karen Read.  John O'Keefe's niece and nephew also took the stand. (5/28/24)   MORE

Closing arguments are set to begin tomorrow in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial where Chad Daybell is charged with murder in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy, and the youngest children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 30 Recap

Legendary Forensic Pathologist Michael Baden takes the stand for the defense and refutes the state's expert, Dr. Thomas Andrew's, findings regarding Corey Micciolo's death.

Forensic Pathologist Michael Baden Refutes State Expert's Findings

defense attorney delivers opening statements

David Swift's Defense: 'No Proof' He Killed His Wife

prosecutor delivers opening statements

Prosecution: David Swift Was 'Furious' the Night Karen Disappeared

michael baden testifies

Dr. Michael Baden Says Corey Micciolo Likely Died from Pneumonia

Jury deliberations begin Tuesday as the closing arguments have been made in the TikTok Star Murder Trial where Ali Abulaban is accused of murdering his estranged wife and a man she was with. \

TikTok Star Murder Trial: Jury Deliberations Begin Tuesday

Professional witness Brian Higgins takes the stand in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder trial. Higgins, a federal agent, testified that he was one of the first to leave the Albert home.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 17 Recap

More than 10 years after a mother of four was found dead in an abandoned cemetery, her husband, David Swift, is heading to trial on charges he murdered her.

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Husband on Trial for Wife's Murder

The judge in the Alec Baldwin case denies a motion to dismiss the indictment against the actor. Baldwin is accused in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Judge Denies Alec Baldwin's Request to Dismiss Indictment

Brian Higgins' attorney confers with him on the stand

Karen Read Defense Accuses Brian Higgins of Federal Crime

Prosecutor: Abulaban 'Knew His Shots Would Kill...Motive Was Jealousy'

